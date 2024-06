Acciona Energía signs PPA with Vidrala to supply wind energy to its plants in Spain and Portugal

ACCIONA Energía has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vidrala, a leading company in the design and manufacture of glass containers, for the supply of renewable energy for a period of 10 years. Through this agreement, Vidrala will cover between 20% and 25% of its electricity needs.

The contract will come into effect in January 2025 and will allow Vidrala to use clean electricity for its operations at several manufacturing plants in Llodio (Álava), Caudete (Albacete), Castellar del Vallés (Barcelona) and Marinha Grande (Portugal). The energy will be 100% renewable and come from ACCIONA Energía’s wind farms.

PPAs such as this form part of ACCIONA Energía’s commercial strategy to increase medium-to-long term contracts in Spain, to keep around 80% contracted volume versus wholesale.

This is the first PPA that Vidrala has included in its decarbonization strategy to reduce emissions, and it will prevent the emission of 150,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere during the contract period. Together with self-consumption projects and Guarantees of Origin (GOs), PPAs are part of the company’s plans to decarbonize 100% of its electricity consumption by 2030. Vidrala is thus strengthening its position as a leader in industrial sustainability, while guaranteeing a cleaner, more diversified, secure and competitive energy supply.

Galo Álvarez, Sustainability and Strategy Director at Vidrala, pointed out the importance of this strategic alliance with ACCIONA Energía: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint and promote sustainability in our value chain. By partnering with ACCIONA Energía, we reaffirm our commitment to decarbonization and lay the foundations for sustainable growth.”

This contract, for which Vidrala has been advised by Advanced Energy Consulting (AEC), follows the supply agreement that the companies have since 2018 in Portugal, where ACCIONA Energía supplies renewable electricity to the Gallo Vidro and SB Vidros plants that Vidrala operates in the town of Marinha Grande.