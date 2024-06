Ingeteam’s first renewable hydrogen project in Belgium is a great success

Operational testing was conducted over the last few months and provided Ingeteam with confirmation of the technology developed for the green hydrogen sector.

The project has a capacity of over 8 megawatts and is located at an electrolyser manufacturer in Belgium.

Ingeteam’s first project for an electrolyser manufacturer’s test bench has been a great success. The project was the first 100% renewable hydrogen production facility to which the Basque technology company supplied capital equipment in mid-2022.

Following system commissioning and several months of operation, its success constituted a green light for further projects with the same customer to generate hydrogen for their mobility solutions.

Such test bench projects are a common and necessary first step that must be conducted by electrolyser manufacturers, who check the operation and assembly of all technology elements, in this case, the power rectifier. With a capacity of 8.2 MW, this project validated the use of the technology to power water electrolysis proton exchange membrane (PEM) equipment.

In its role as a technology partner, Ingeteam supplied two units integrated into its full skid solution, equipped with the INGECON H2 C-lyzer 6000 rectifier, which is responsible for powering the plant’s electrolyser, and capable of supplying up to 6,000 amps of nominal direct current. The equipment was delivered as a turnkey solution ready for installation, with the transformer and medium voltage switchgear. The scope of supply also included equipment commissioning.

In the words of Ingeteam’s Green H2 business manager, Harkaitz Ibaiondo, “contributing our technology to this project has helped us to continue its validation and development and gain first-hand knowledge of market needs. The contract marked the start of a strong relationship with this customer, whom we thank for the trust they have placed in Ingeteam as a technology partner for their projects”. Ingeteam already has equipment installed for projects in Spain, the United States and Belgium, and has very positive growth prospects with two major projects in the pipeline for this same customer, which will help decarbonise the global economy.