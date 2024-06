Vestas secures 660 MW order for Nordseecluster A offshore wind power project in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order for RWE’s 660 MW Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm in Germany, ref.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases: Nordseecluster A and B. For the first phase of the project, Vestas will supply 44 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also service the assets under a five-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity, for which Vestas and RWE currently have a conditional order agreement for 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines.

“We are delighted to be involved in this vital project for Europe’s offshore wind industry, which is also a reflection of our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Vestas remains dedicated to leading the change towards a more sustainable future,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Our thanks to RWE for the great collaboration over several years to make this project a reality; our entire team is looking forward to delivering the Nordseecluster.”

Thomas Michel, COO of RWE Offshore Wind, says: “We are very pleased to enter the execution phase of our Nordseecluster A project, which is already a great achievement. Many thanks to everyone involved. “Now all attention is focused on delivery and we are excited about the future cooperation that awaits us.”

The Nordseecluster is located about 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Delivery of the wind turbines for Nordseecluster A is expected to take place in 2026.