Photovoltaic solar energy produced will increase by 50% in 2024 in Romania

The production of thermal plants decreased by -4.6%, that of hydroelectric plants decreased by -13.8% and even that of nuclear plants also decreased by -0.5%.

Primary energy resources decreased by 3.3% in the first four months and electrical resources decreased by 1.2%, compared to the same period in 2023.

According to data from the INS, the main primary energy resources in the first four months totaled 10.29 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), a decrease of 349,700 toe compared to the same period in 2023.

Domestic production decreased by 4.2% compared to the same period last year and imports decreased by -2%.

During this period, electrical resources were 22,835 million kWh, a decrease of 275.4 million kWh compared to the same period in 2023.

Final electricity consumption during this period was 0.1% higher than in the period from January 1 to April 30, 2023, while final electricity consumption in the economy increased by 0.7%. Public lighting registered a decrease of 12.8% and household consumption decreased by 1.4%.

Electricity export was 4,172 million kWh, a decrease of 202.7 million kWh. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 1,919 million kWh, with a decrease of 85.3 million kWh.