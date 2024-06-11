RWE begins onsite construction on its first utility-scale solar photovoltaic project in Illinois

The 150 MWac Casey Fork Solar project is estimated to generate more than $36 million in economic activity and create more than 200 local jobs during construction. RWE set to expand renewables portfolio to more than 750 MW in Illinois, adding Casey Fork Solar to company’s three operating wind power plants in the state.

RWE, a leading renewable energy company in the U.S., is building its first utility-scale solar project in Illinois to help the state meet its rapidly growing demand for clean power. The Casey Fork Solar project is part of RWE’s continuing U.S. expansion, with plans to grow its renewables portfolio from more than 9 gigawatt (GW) net installed capacity today to more than 19 GW net by 2030.

Casey Fork Solar will deliver new local economic activity, jobs and tax revenue, while supporting Illinois’ clean energy ambitions. To help achieve the carbon-reduction goals established by Illinois’ landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021, three of the state’s electric utility companies Ameren, ComEd and MidAmerican Energy have contracted to purchase renewable energy credits from RWE’s Casey Fork Solar farm.

Onsite construction is now underway at the 150 MWac Casey Fork solar farm located in Jefferson County, Illinois. Once operational, the new solar facility will grow RWE’s renewables capacity in Illinois to more than 750 megawatts (MW), which can generate enough electricity to power more than 165,000 average homes and businesses. Casey Fork Solar adds to the company’s three operating wind farms that deliver a combined 605 MW of clean power to the state.

Hanson Wood, Head of Development, Utility-Scale Renewables for RWE Clean Energy: “Across the U.S., communities are realizing the benefits of new clean energy infrastructure, which create job opportunities, support economic growth and strengthen the local tax base. We look forward to bringing these benefits and more to local communities throughout the country, like Jefferson County where RWE’s Casey Fork Solar project will spur hundreds of local jobs and tens of millions of dollars in economic output.”

Powering Communities and Fueling Growth

RWE is committed to supporting the communities in which it constructs, owns and operates its facilities. Jefferson County is a growing hub for manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Casey Fork Solar will bring new economic, education and environmental benefits to the area, including approximately $22 million in property taxes in total for all taxing districts over the life of the project. This includes more than $13 million in total school district revenue over the project’s lifetime.

Tony Iriti, Executive Director of Jefferson County Development Corporation: “The Casey Fork Solar project is the first utility-scale renewable energy generation project in Jefferson County, and further enhances our ability to attract sustainability-oriented businesses to the region.”

During construction, RWE’s Casey Fork Solar is expected to create more than 200 construction jobs in Jefferson County and estimated to generate more than $36 million in economic activity. RWE has enlisted McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. to construct the Casey Fork project.

Additionally, as part of RWE’s proactive procurement strategy, the company has preemptively secured high voltage equipment such as main power transformers and high voltage breakers to help ensure the timely construction of projects such as Casey Fork.

In addition to bringing new economic and job opportunities to the area, RWE is working to support local education and arts programs and is donating thousands of dollars to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts.