A colossal 518 square kilometer photovoltaic plant in India that can be seen from space and generate energy for 16 million homes

More and more companies are betting on taking advantage of dust-free areas and infrastructure in the desert to start large photovoltaic projects. China was one of the first nations to carry out one of these promising projects; However, India does not seem to be left behind, as it is launching one of the largest constructions of the moment.

Gautam Adani, an Indian tycoon known for his history in the coal sector, is leading an ambitious photovoltaic energy project in Gujarat, India. Through his company, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), he is investing huge amounts of dollars in building a large-scale solar power plant.

This photovoltaic (PV) plant will be located in Kutch, a desert region on the border between India and Pakistan, characterized by its flat and clear terrain, perfect for capturing the sun’s energy. The solar plant in question will occupy an area of ??518 square kilometers and is expected to supply clean and sustainable energy to approximately 16 million homes.

Furthermore, its strategic location in a desert region highlights the great potential of taking advantage of available natural resources to boost the development of new sustainable alternatives and reduce the current high dependence on fossil fuels.

An important fact to know is that, currently, the project mentioned above is still in the construction phase. However, it is already generating large amounts of power, 551 MW to be exact, and is still expected to be fully completed and operational within five years.

On the other hand, this colossus not only has bifacial photovoltaic energy, but wind turbines with the capacity to generate up to 5.2 megawatts have also been implemented. This represents the great energy potential that this infrastructure has, something that appears as a technological novelty in renewable energies.

Many estimate that, when this project is completed, artificial intelligence will be in charge of supervising the correct operation of large and massive photovoltaic installations, which could reach very high capacities, we are talking about up to 30 gigawatts.

Many understand that India is a developing country in many ways. However, the aforementioned country is working hard to achieve notable advances in all its energy production methods by 2030. Projects such as that of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) are key to this objective.

In reality, what is expected is that, by that date, the country will already be generating around ten times more green energy than that produced by this new plant, reaching 300 gigawatts from renewable energy. If we translate this, it would be equivalent to supplying 160 million homes with clean energy as the main source of supply.

Gautam Adani’s solar project in Gujarat, India, demonstrates how deserts can be used to produce clean energy. This plant, which will supply electricity to 16 million homes, highlights the importance of renewable energy and reducing the use of fossil fuels. India plans to generate 300 gigawatts of green energy by 2030, moving towards a more sustainable future.