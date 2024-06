Vestas wins order for 72 MW of wind power in Germany

Vestas has received a 72 MW order from Denker & Wulf AG for the Holtsee wind energy project in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. Vestas will deliver ten V162-7.2 MW wind turbines and the order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines.

“This order from customer Denker & Wulf AG underlines the efficient technology of our EnVentus platform, as the V162-7.2 MW is the perfect choice for the site, providing high annual production and excellent energy cost for our customer,” says Sulai Fahimi. Vice President of Vestas Central Sales: “We are delighted to have been awarded this project and therefore to resume our collaboration with Denker & Wulf, one of the largest project developers on the German market, and we look forward to successful future business together.”

“New and efficient technologies are needed to better meet the changing challenges of the rapidly growing wind energy market,” says Torsten Levsen, CEO of Denker & Wulf AG. “With the new EnVentus platform, Vestas can meet our requirements of meeting economic challenges with technical brilliance.”

Upon completion, Vestas will service the wind turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

Delivery of the wind turbines for the wind farm is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.