Vestas wins order for 68 MW of wind energy in Austria

Vestas has received an order for 68 MW from ImWind Erneuerbare Energie GmbH for a wind energy project in Loidesthal, Austria. The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of ten V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and one V150-6.0 MW wind turbine.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“This project with our valued customer, ImWind Erneuerbare Energie GmbH, enables a highly competitive business case,” says Christoph Manseder, Senior Sales Director Austria and Switzerland at Vestas. “We are delighted to contribute to ImWind’s renewable energy goals in Austria and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

“For this important project we have decided on our long-standing and reliable partner, Vestas. We are now looking forward to a successful construction and commissioning phase of our turbines,” says Georg Waldner, CEO of ImWind.

The order is an expansion of the existing Loidesthal wind project, which consists of eight V126-3.45 MW turbines.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in 2025 and commissioning to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.