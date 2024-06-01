Green light for Aurora offshore wind power plant off the coast of Sweden

The Gotland County Administrative Board has decided to recommend that the Government grant a permit, in accordance with the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone Act, for the Aurora offshore wind farm, developed by OX2 and Ingka Investments. If the Government gives its approval, a first phase of the project could be operational in 2030 and deliver more than 6 TWh annually to southern Sweden. The entire wind farm is expected to be developed by 2035 and can produce up to 24 TWh per year.

Aurora is located about 22 kilometers south of the island of Gotland and more than 30 kilometers east of the island of Öland in the Baltic Sea. When completed, the wind farm will produce up to 24 TWh per year. The Baltic Sea is also an important area for the Swedish Armed Forces and, with the help of sensors on the wind turbines, the wind farm could help in monitoring the area.

In connection with its decision, the Gotland County Administrative Council announces that energy production is an urgent and important public interest and that the wind farm would contribute significantly to electricity production in the part of Sweden where consumption is highest.

– Aurora can act as an accelerator in the transition to net zero emissions in southern Sweden. Large-scale electricity production will enable substantial production of hydrogen and e-fuel, which is the prerequisite for fossil-free industry, shipping and aviation. We are working in parallel to secure connections to the electrical grid, as well as signing agreements with suppliers so that we can start construction as soon as all permits are available, says Emelie Zakrisson, development director for offshore wind in Sweden, OX2.

– We are very happy that the county administrative board has given the green light to the project. We hope to make Aurora together with OX2. With a quick permitting process, the wind farm could produce electricity by 2030, says Frederik de Jong, director of renewable energy investments at Ingka Investments.

In addition to electricity production, OX2 is working to improve biodiversity in the area. Among other things, OX2 is investigating how the park’s fixed structures can be designed to function as artificial reefs for sessile species and form places where fish accumulate.

Collaborations are also underway to investigate the possibilities of large-scale mussel farming within the park, which would help reduce eutrophication.

In April this year, the county administrative board granted Aurora a Natura 2000 permit. OX2 and Ingka Investments are also developing the Galene offshore wind farm, which received permission a year ago, Triton and Neptunus off the coast of southern Sweden and Pleione-Ran off the coast of Gotland. OX2 and Ingka Investments are also developing three offshore wind farms off the coast of Finland.

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. Sales in 2023 was about 7.8 billion SEK. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com