Suzlon secures new order for 81.9 MW of 3 MW wind turbines from Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited

Supply 26 wind turbines with a nominal power of 3.15 MW each. Wind farm at Agar in Madhya Pradesh, with a total installed capacity of 81.9 MW. Electricity generated by the project will be supplied to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers under a captive model. A project of this size can provide electricity to ~67 lakh homes and curb ~2.66 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of an 81.9 MW wind power project to Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited. Suzlon will install 26 Wind Turbines (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the customer’s facility in Agar, Madhya Pradesh.

This order is for the higher rated 3.15 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including assembly and commissioning. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

Vivek Srivastava, Executive Director, India Business, Suzlon Group, said: “We are happy to announce our first order with Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited, a highly reputed Indian Independent Power Producer (IPP). We welcome Oyster to Suzlon experience and we thank you for trusting in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the wind energy value chain. We appreciate the trust our customers place in the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. of this project will go towards the C&I customer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. At Suzlon, we are deeply committed to powering the industry with sustainable green energy to drive its progress while meeting its goals. net zero ambitions.

“Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in India through a thriving domestic ecosystem, which is a testimony that ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ contribute to a greener world. This is also in line with our mission of “Constantly reduce the cost of energy to make green energy accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Ateesh Samant, Chief Operating Officer, Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited, said, “At Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited, we are focused on growing our green energy portfolio through wind and wind-solar hybrid projects. We always strive to achieve partnerships that help us in our journey to increase the reach of renewable energy in India with a focus on sustainability We are confident that, being the country’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, technological expertise and capabilities. Suzlon’s manufacturing capabilities will allow us to grow our green energy portfolio and serve our customers with a shared ideology.”

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

To meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions, Oyster Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (OREPL) was formed to develop, invest and operate renewable energy (RE) projects as an independent power producer to supply power to C&I consumers. The OREPL team has been dedicated for some years, through its sister companies, to offering economical and innovative solutions in the field of renewable and sustainable energies. Renewable energy capabilities will be developed as a hybrid, with an optimal combination of solar and wind capabilities, incorporating solutions for 24-hour renewable energy supply (RTC). With a combined experience of over 20 years in the renewable energy space and having delivered over 2,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, the team is uniquely positioned to understand customer needs and devise and deliver cost-effective solutions to customers. customers.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.7 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 29 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,200 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest portfolio of over 14.7 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as on 31st March 2024