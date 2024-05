Vestas obtains an order to repower 84 MW of wind power in Austria

Vestas has received an order for 84 MW from BE Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Burgenland Energie AG, to repower a part of the Neusiedl-Weiden wind energy project in Austria. Vestas will deliver 14 V150-6.0 MW wind turbines and the order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“Neusiedl-Weiden is one of Austria’s largest repowering projects to date and is planned to replace 44 aging turbines. This underlines the great importance that repowering projects can have for the energy transition, as fewer and more powerful units will be installed in an already developed location,” says Christoph Manseder, Senior Sales Director for Austria and Switzerland at Vestas. “We are grateful to be part of such an important project and look forward to continuing our collaboration with BE Energy GmbH.”

Klaus Maras, CEO of BE Energy GmbH, says: „The whole of Burgenland and we as a company can be proud that we are now starting the largest wind repowering project in Austria. For this project we also relied on new and innovative wind turbines from Vestas and are delighted to have signed a supply and maintenance contract. With Vestas we have a reliable partner at our side to achieve the desired energy independence in Burgenland and we are convinced that the desired quality and delivery times will be met."

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.