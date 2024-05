Minnesota Governor to Sign Energy Infrastructure Permitting Act into Law, Delivering Essential Reforms to Meet State’s 2040 100% Carbon-Free Electricity Standard

An essential package of permitting reform provisions that just passed the Minnesota Legislature—now on its way to be signed into law by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—is the culmination of a nine-month effort by clean energy businesses, utilities, state agencies, regulatory staff, and environmental nonprofits to improve the state’s energy permitting process.

The Minnesota Energy Infrastructure Permitting Act makes important changes to reduce redundancies and impressive efficiencies to the state’s permitting process at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MN PUC), the agency responsible for approving permits for large-scale energy projects, including wind, solar, and battery storage. Last year, Minnesota passed a law requiring its utilities to generate or procure 100% of retail sales for public utility customers from carbon-free resources by 2040, 55% of which must be renewable (i.e., wind, solar, hydro, biomass) by 2035.

“The Energy Infrastructure Permitting Act will be critical to meeting Minnesota’s goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040,” said Erika Kowall, Director, Midwest State Affairs, American Clean Power Association (ACP). “Minnesota already ranks tenth in the nation for clean energy production, and Governor Walz’s leadership on this issue will deliver real value to Minnesotans moving forward. ACP looks forward to continuing to work with Minnesota leaders to help unleash the state’s full clean energy potential.”

Clean Grid Alliance (CGA), which works to advance renewable energy in the Midwest, was a strong advocate for the permitting package. “Siting and permitting is the largest roadblock to deploying renewable projects across the Midwest, and the reforms in this package ensure Minnesota’s policies demonstrate the state’s readiness to welcome the clean energy transition,” said Beth Soholt, Executive Director, CGA.