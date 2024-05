Sany wins its first wind power contract in India

India is one of the most competitive wind markets in the world (with China’s permission). It is undoubtedly one of the markets with the highest number of active manufacturers, a place where manufacturers from all corners of the world have come together to compete, along with local manufacturers.

The list of competitors is extensive. Some are traditional players, while others are newcomers. There are Suzlon, Adani, Inoxwind, Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, General Electric, Envision, Sany, and even the Brazilian WEG aiming for a share of the market.

In recent times, Chinese manufacturers are gaining strength in the country, and just recently, Sany signed a contract for 52 MW. The chosen turbine is from the 3.X-4.X MW platform, with a nominal power of 4 MW, a tower height of 139 meters, and a rotor diameter of 166.8 meters.

However, Sany’s figures are far behind those of Envision, which is the Chinese manufacturer with the largest presence in India. Just recently, it celebrated the milestone of 1 GW installed capacity in the country, which, combined with firm orders, now reaches 2 GW. Considering that in 2022 it only had 8 installed wind turbines, it’s a noteworthy figure.

Sergio Fdez Munguía

