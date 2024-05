Acciona Energía announced a new photovoltaic project in the Dominican Republic

ACCIONA Energía announced today the development of a new photovoltaic project in the Dominican Republic, the Pedro Corto solar plant, in collaboration with Grupo País. ACCIONA Energía will have a 51% stake in the project, while Grupo Pais will hold the remaining 49%.

Located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the project will have a capacity of 63,35MW and its construction is linked to a 15-year PPA with Edesur Dominicana, one of the three state-owned distribution companies in the Dominican Republic.

The facility will feature solar panels affixed to single-axis trackers that adapt their position throughout the day to follow the sun. This technology optimizes sunlight exposure and maximizes production, which will reach 189.07 GWh per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of 78,000 Dominican households.

The plant is expected to start operations by the end of 2025, and it will avoid the emission of over 130,000 tons of CO2 per year or, in other words, the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road. In addition, this project will fall under ACCIONA Energía’s Social Impact Management program, which dedicates a portion of the annual revenues from its facilities to social, environmental and training initiatives that improve the well-being of the people living in the communities where it operates.

ACCIONA Energía began operating its first photovoltaic facility in the Dominican Republic in 2023, the Calabaza I plant (58MWp). The company is also building the 162MW Cotoperí photovoltaic project jointly with Cotosolar Holding, SA, which includes the JMMB Sustainable Energy Fund (FES), managed by JMMB Funds, Grupo Pais and other minority investors. This solar complex will have three photovoltaic plants and it will be one of the largest in Central America and the Caribbean.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 13.5GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com