RWE builds a new photovoltaic plant in Germany

RWE continues to expand its solar portfolio: the company is building a new photovoltaic plant with a maximum capacity of 20 megawatts (15.7 MWac) in the municipality of Bedburg in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. More than 36,600 solar modules will generate enough green electricity to power around 5,400 homes.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “The latest figures confirm the record expansion of renewable energy in Germany. I am very happy that at RWE we contribute to this. The Bedburg plant is already the seventh solar project that we have started in the Rhineland lignite region. Most of them are combined with storage facilities. In this way we promote the energy transition in our local market, Germany. In total, we will invest around €11 billion net in green generation capacity in Germany until 2030.”

Accelerate the expansion of renewable energy in the Rhineland mining region

The new solar park is being built on recultivated land at the Garzweiler open pit mine, 200 meters from the A44 motorway. Construction has already begun. The new photovoltaic plant is expected to start supplying electricity at the end of summer. Across the highway, RWE has built its first agrivoltaic demonstration plant. In addition, RWE already operates three large photovoltaic storage plants in the Rhineland mining area and is implementing two further solar projects at the Hambach open-pit mine with a total capacity of more than 51 MWp, one of them with integrated battery storage. . More photovoltaic projects are planned in the region.

Green growing at home

RWE has more than 20 years of experience in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy facilities. In its home market, Germany, the company operates onshore wind farms and solar power plants with a total installed capacity of around 700 megawatts. RWE is looking for sites across Germany to drive the expansion of renewable energy. If a site is suitable for wind or solar energy, the company will take care of all the planning, construction and subsequent operation.