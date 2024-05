Cosin’s Concentrated Solar Power pipeline reaches 1,360 MW

On April 22, 2024, we received the “Notification of Award” from Shandong Luneng Three Public Bidding Co., LTD., confirming that Cosin Solar won the bid for the solar field and MSR system equipment supply of the 100MW CSP part of the Luneng Fukang Hybrid Project (new energy marketization and grid connection project) (the “Project”), meaning that Cosin Solar will provide advanced solar field and MSR system and related services to the Project.

The Project is located in Fukang City, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, invested by China Green Development Investment Group Co., LTD., with a total installed capacity of 1GW including 900MW PV and 100MW CT CSP. The 100MW CT CSP, with an 8-hour molten salt storage system, will adopt the molten salt tower CSP technology fully developed by Cosin Solar, which can support the power grid peak adjustment about 135 times per year. After completion, the Project is expected to provide 1675GWh of clean energy per year, saving 510,000 tons of standard coal, and reducing 1,310,000 tons of CO? emission.

The winning bid of the Project further expands the performance advantage of Cosin Solar in the CSP industry. Up to now, the Tower CSP installed capacity of Cosin Solar has reached 1360MW, including three Tower CSP projects totaling 110MW under operation, and eleven Tower CSP projects of 1250MW under construction, and the market share is far ahead.

Cosin Solar will give full play to its advantages in Tower CSP technology, engineering, operation and other aspects, do all the work of the project related design, supply and technical services, and fully develop the “CSP+” multi-energy complementary market, to promote China’s CSP industry scale and sustainable development.