Rio Tinto connects a photovoltaic plant to its Fort-Dauphin mine in Madagascar

In the southeast of Madagascar, a new solar photovoltaic power plant will supply electricity to the Fort-Dauphin mine, operated by the Anglo-Australian group Rio Tinto. The plant, financed and built by CrossBoundary Energy, has a capacity of 8 MWp.

QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) is starting its energy transition with solar energy. The mining company owned by the Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto has just inaugurated a photovoltaic solar power plant to supply electricity to its Fort-Dauphin mine. The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, attended the event.

The new Ehoala power plant is equipped with 14,640 solar panels capable of generating 8 MWp. The energy infrastructure was created under a partnership signed in 2021 between Rio Tinto and investor CrossBoundary Energy. The Nairobi-based company committed to supply 30 MW of renewable energy to QMM facilities.

The recently inaugurated solar power plant is the first phase, which will be followed by a second 6 MWp plant. CrossBoundary will also build a wind farm consisting of 19 turbines with a combined capacity of 19 MW. For the Head of State of Madagascar, these initiatives contribute to the decarbonization of the island’s economy. “The Malagasy government recognizes the vital importance of an adaptable industry that contributes to the effort to combat climate change. As a nation, we are committed to pioneering this transition, demonstrating our determination to protect our country and deliver a sustainable future to our fellow citizens,” said President Andry Rajoelina.

At Fort-Dauphin in the Anosy region, QMM produces ilmenite, an important source of titanium dioxide. This product is mainly used as a white pigment in products such as paints and paper. The Rio Tinto subsidiary also produces zirsill, used to make ceramic tiles and electronics, and monazite, a rare earth mineral used in renewable energy technologies such as high-power permanent magnets for wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Jean Marie Takouleu, afrik21.africa