Enercon reaches 1 GW of installed wind power in Spain

Enercon celebrates an event in Gran Canaria to commemorate 1 GW of installed power in Spain, sharing its story about a long journey.

The event, organized in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, was held to celebrate Enercon reaching the milestone of 1 GW of installed power with 66% of the market share in the Canary Islands and with the presence of its wind turbines on all the islands of the archipelago. , will take place on April 17 at 10:00 a.m. It will be attended by different members of the Government of the Canary Islands, the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, Clients, Suppliers and Collaborators of Enercon, who have helped achieve such a remarkable milestone.

In October 1991, six years after the company was created, the Enercon team installed the first wind turbine for the international market: it was the E-32 model, still with a gearbox, in Tenerife. In addition, two direct drive wind turbines (exclusive Enercon technology) for the international market, the E-40 model, were installed in June 1994 in Tenerife.

As a pioneering company committed to energy change, Enercon offers innovative products and services to support the construction of regenerative energy systems for climate protection around the world and since 1991, Enercon has maintained its presence in the Canary Islands, with local staff, investing in the training of its collaborators to be able to provide support to its clients and projects with its qualified teams to obtain the best results in the Islands and on the Peninsula.

Until the end of 2023, in Spain, Enercon has installed 1000 MW (1 GW) and 593 wind turbines of different models, from the E-32 of 1991 to the most recently installed in Gran Canaria: the E-147 model. The number “147” is the diameter of the rotor: if we saw a model E-147 wind turbine blade passing through GC1, it would have a length of 73.5m, practically half the diameter of the rotor. This transportation involves very detailed and safe logistics, a challenge undertaken together with various companies with which we have worked, thus contributing to the economy and promoting the possibilities of local development.

The installed wind power in the Canary Islands reached 645 MW (according to March 2024 data from Red Eléctrica de España) in 2023. Spain is the second country in Europe, behind Germany, by installed wind power and the fifth country in the world after China, the United States, Germany and India. Globally, Enercon has more than 60 GW installed.

Constant research and development is the key to the company’s relentless success, in addition to production and maintenance. All key components such as rotor, ring generator and grid power system are manufactured by reliable and highly qualified certified suppliers. This ensures the high quality standard and outstanding reliability, elements inherent to Enercon wind turbines.