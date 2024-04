Cape Holland chosen by Deme to deliver innovative installation system for coastal Virginia offshore wind power project

CAPE Holland, a renowned innovator in offshore industry foundation installation equipment and a Venterra Group company, has secured a prestigious contract from global leading installation contractor DEME. The contract entails the provision of a CAPE VLT-640 Quad spread and a separate CAPE VLT-640 unit.

This innovative CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology will be instrumental in safely and efficiently installing 176 monopile foundations in the Atlantic Ocean for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) turbines These monopiles, with a diameter of 8.5 meters and weighing as much as 1,500 tons, will be driven through the first layers of the sea floor using the CAPE Vibro Lifting Tool, mitigating the risk of pile run. The final penetration of these monopiles will be accomplished using an impact hammer. Notably, the CAPE VLT-640 Quad system will be accompanied by a separate CAPE VLT-640 unit to facilitate the pile run free installation of jacket piles for three substations. In addition to its technical ability, the CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology offers a quieter and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional pile driving methods. DEME’s installation vessel “Orion” is scheduled to set sail for the United States with the equipment already mobilized on deck.

Kai Fiand, Sales Manager at CAPE Holland, expressed enthusiasm, stating: “We are honored to have earned DEME’s trust in providing this crucial equipment to enhance the safety and efficiency of their pile installation operations. This contract underscores our commitment to being part of one of the first U.S. offshore wind ventures that utilizes the CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology.”

DEME offered their perspective on the collaboration: “We look forward to our collaboration with CAPE Holland on this project. The CAPE VLT systems can play a pivotal role in ensuring the secure installation of both mono- and jacket piles for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind farm.”

CAPE Holland is part of Venterra Group – a global offshore wind services company, supporting the industry’s rapid expansion and leading role in the energy transition. It is building a service offering across the wind farm lifecycle, comprising Engineer, Build and Support services through a combination of acquisition and investment to generate accelerated growth in the fast-expanding market.

Alongside CAPE Holland, a number of other Venterra companies are also involved in the CVOW project, including INSPIRE Environmental, which is providing post-construction marine growth monitoring on structures and benthic monitoring on the research project turbines.

Drew Carey, Vice President of Americas at Venterra Group, commented: “CAPE Holland’s innovative Vibro Lifting Technology is market leading, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with DEME to support their installation operation in Virginia. It’s also great to see Venterra Group’s wide breadth of technical services supporting the development of the CVOW project as a whole, and we look forward to providing further evidence that the CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology is a sound environmental solution for U.S. waters.” CVOW carries significant implications for Virginia’s goals to be carbon neutral by 2045. Located approximately 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, the 2.6 GW offshore wind farm will provide clean energy for up to 660,000 households while avoiding as much as 5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.