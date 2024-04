Renewable energy giants join forces for Celtic Sea floating wind power

EDF Renewables UK, ESB and Reventus Power have collaborated on the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind farm in the Celtic Sea, with the aim of boosting wind energy production.

Each entity will have an equal 33.33% stake in the project.

With DP Energy also remaining as a development partner, the project is set to leverage local expertise for maximum impact.

The consortium’s participation in The Crown Estate’s fifth leasing round underlines its commitment to advancing offshore wind projects.

Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF Renewables UK, said: “We are fully committed to the development of the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind farm and look forward to delivering clean energy, supporting skilled jobs and boosting local economies.”

Jim Dollard, CEO of ESB Generation Trading, said: “As ESB moves towards its 2040 net zero emissions target, it is recognized that offshore wind will be a crucial contributor to that target.

“Floating offshore wind in particular has the potential to be a game changer, not just here in the UK but also in Ireland where we have one of the best floating offshore wind resources in the world.”