Ferrovial will build two photovoltaic plants in Soria capable of supplying 30,000 families

Ferrovial will build two photovoltaic plants for Aquila Clean Energy with the capacity to supply 30,000 homes annually in Matalebreras, Soria. Aligned with its commitment to renewable energies, the company will be responsible for designing, building and carrying out the operation and maintenance of the solar project for two years.

Ferrovial will develop these two plants, which are called Trevago I and Trevago II, on a turnkey basis. Between the two facilities they will add a maximum production capacity of 62 megawatts peak (MWp) – 31 MWp each – and will reach a total production of 114 GWh/year. Thanks to their activity, the two new solar plants will save 29,700 tons of CO2 per year.

Additionally, Ferrovial will be in charge of installing the two electrical interconnection lines that connect both photovoltaic plants with the nearest substation. Until the delivery of this photovoltaic energy project in 2025, the construction and operation of the plants will generate about 150 jobs.

This new contract joins other company projects in the renewable energy generation sector, such as the turnkey construction (full EPC) of the 50 MW El Berrocal solar plant in Seville or the Liberty 1 solar plant in Texas with capacity of 72MWp.