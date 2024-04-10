Naturgy will install a photovoltaic self-consumption plant in A Coruña

The installation will allow Cuatro Caminos to make more efficient use of its energy consumption and self-generate more than 18% of its own energy, thus avoiding the emission of 45 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, which is equivalent to planting 28 hectares of forest. Naturgy promotes energy self-consumption as part of its commitment to decarbonization and promotes the implementation of this clean energy in all market segments to help its customers increase their energy autonomy and meet their own sustainability objectives.

Naturgy and Cuatro Caminos Shopping Center have signed an agreement to install an energy self-consumption system in this reference shopping center in the city of A Coruña. This installation will allow Cuatro Caminos to self-generate more than 18% of its own energy consumption during the useful life of the installation, which means reducing its CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 45 tons, which is equivalent to planting 28 hectares of forest.

The self-consumption system designed by Naturgy, which also has a subsidy from the Galician Energy Institute (INEGA) that covers 35% of the value of the installation, will consist of the installation of 303 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the shopping center, located in Ramón y Cajal street in A Coruña. The photovoltaic plant, with an installed power of 168 KWp, will provide more than 207,000 KWh per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of 48 homes.

Cuatro Caminos Shopping Center was inaugurated on September 3, 1987 and was the first commercial area in Galicia. It is the reference shopping center in the city of A Coruña, since there are many generations of locals and foreigners who have made their purchases and currently it is differentiated by being the only urban shopping center that offers its visitors fashion, leisure, restoration and services. Self-consumption will allow Cuatro Caminos Centro Comercial to accelerate its sustainable transformation process through which it promotes well-being and respect for the environment in its economic development and social activity.

Self-consumption at Naturgy

The installation of a self-consumption system in this emblematic Shopping Center in A Coruña is a new example of Naturgy’s commitment to providing its customers with access to renewable energy, helping them increase their energy autonomy and meet their own decarbonization objectives. .

Naturgy is experiencing strong growth in the self-consumption sector. In 2023, the Group grew significantly, especially in the industrial sector, where it has become a very relevant player, multiplying the number of contracts it has in its portfolio each year thanks to its PPA Onsite product.

During the past year, Naturgy managed to multiply its self-consumption activity by 2.5 compared to the previous year, with special relevance in the industrial business, in which the business volume has multiplied by five.

The added value of the company lies in its ability to comprehensively manage the entire photovoltaic self-consumption project, as well as the services developed that complement the differential offer. This involves the design of the facility, the acquisition of equipment, legalization, commissioning, management of grants from the NextGenerationEU Funds, as well as maintenance services associated with the installation and the onsite PPA product in the industrial segment.

The promotion of self-consumption is part of Naturgy’s commitment to the energy transition, to which it also contributes with its strategy to develop a renewable portfolio at an international level and its commitment to the development of renewable gases.