OX2 and Ingka Investments offshore wind farm Aurora receives Natura 2000 permit

The County Administrative Board of Gotland has granted a Natura 2000 permit for the offshore wind farm Aurora that OX2 and Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, are developing outside the islands of Gotland and Öland in Sweden. If the government gives final approval, construction could start by 2028 and production start before 2030.

Aurora is situated about 22 kilometers south of Gotland and more than 30 kilometer east of Öland in the Baltic Sea. The wind farm could produceup to 24 TWh if the entire area is constructed. The Baltic Sea is also an area of importance for the Swedish Armed Forces and with the help of sensors on the wind turbines the wind farm could assist with surveillance and control in the area.

“Aurora is a wind farm that can really make a real difference and act as a motor in the net zero transition in the southern parts of Sweden. Export cables from the farm are planned to go to the mainland but also directly to Gotland. The large-scale production from Aurora would facilitate for more local electricity production to be developed as well as hydrogen production to help decarbonize industry and heavy transports, says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Development of Offshore Wind in Sweden, OX2.

When granting the project Natura 2000 permit, the County Administrative Board agrees with other authorities that the wind farm can be realised without harming species worthy of protection. Natura 2000 is one of several permits that need to be in place. Next step is for the County Administrative Board to propose to the government that the wind farm can be built according to the Act of Sweden’s exclusive economic zone. If the government approves, construction can start already 2028 and production can start before 2030.