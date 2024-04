Conditions for the assembly, this year, of the first 46 large photovoltaic solar plants in Cuba

The investment project until 2028 foresees a total of 92 sites of 21 megawatts of power each.

The completion of an investment process that includes, until 2028, the installation of 92 photovoltaic solar plants, with the capacity to generate 2,000 megawatts, has already been launched, Vicente de la O Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines, recently reported in the first broadcast of the program Desde la Presidencia.

Forces of the Electrical Union are immersed in preparing the conditions to receive the first 200 containers with the necessary material, and in the transportation and scaffolding plans for the location of the first 46 solar parks of 21 megawatts each, with a average of three per province.

About a thousand megawatts, half of those planned, should be available within a year and a few months, as part of a process that the head of the sector compared to the Energy Revolution, developed in the first decade of this century.

The results will contribute to substantial fuel savings, he said, especially diesel and fuel oil, used during the day in the generating sets. These reserves will allow us to reach peak hour coverage in better conditions.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, described these projections as a look at the future, but also at the present. He shared his opinion that we Cubans will solve most of our problems when the supply of electricity responds to demand, because energy constitutes the engine of the economy and mainstreams it.