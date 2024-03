Greece installed 1.59 GW of solar photovoltaic in 2023, bringing the country’s cumulative capacity to 7.1 GW

The Greek public administration does not have an institution that publishes regular energy statistics for all technologies and supporting schemes. Therefore, different institutions often publish reports covering different market segments, creating confusion about the country’s installed electricity capacity.

Dapeep, which is Greece’s renewable energy source operator, is an example of this. Dapeep said Greece installed 1,183 MW of new PV capacity in 2023, dominated by ground-mounted systems. However, their reports do not include installed capacity through the net metering scheme and energy communities programs.

The Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco) published a separate report in February stating that Greece installed a total of 1,574.7 MW of new PV capacity in 2023.

Helapco told pv magazine that Greece installed 1,591 MW of new solar capacity last year, bringing the country’s PV fleet to 7,105 MW. This is Greece’s largest addition of solar capacity in a single year. By 2022, the country had deployed 1.36 GW of new PV capacity.

The new capacity includes systems supported by premium tariffs awarded through competitive tenders, small systems of up to 500 kW each remunerated by feed-in tariffs, net metering systems, community energy projects and photovoltaic projects that participate directly in the electricity market without subsidy.

Helapco has said that Greece has not yet installed any solar projects operating through power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Dapeep report said that by the end of 2023 there were 183.7 MW of PV capacity directly participating in the electricity market. Helapco policy director Stelios Psomas said this is not operational capacity under PPA and stated that Dapeep has not published a list detailing these projects.