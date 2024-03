Nordex wins order for 336 MW of wind power in South Africa

Nordex has secured an order to supply and install 57 N163/5.X Delta4000 series wind turbines in South Africa. The order also includes a Service contract for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

The order refers to a set of three wind farms of 112.1 MW each. The wind farms are located in the Eastern Cape province, where the area benefits from very good wind conditions.

The client name and cluster name have been withheld at the client’s request.

The installation of the first turbine is planned for the second half of 2024 and the start of energy delivery to the grid is planned for the second half of 2025.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the concrete towers of the turbines locally, creating around 300 jobs in the region. This will boost the local economy during the construction phase.

The cluster of wind farms will be an important step towards reducing South Africa’s dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix. Today, the Nordex Group is the market leader with over 1.1 GW in operation in South Africa with a market share of 32%.

