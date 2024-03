Construction of the first wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan will begin in 2025

Rosatom will be ready to start the construction of a wind farm in Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter of 2025. This was announced by the general director of the Rosatom office in Kyrgyzstan, Dmitry Konstantinov, within the framework of the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, the cooperation agreement signed today for the construction of renewable energy facilities is a continuation of the work started previously. To date, Rosatom is already implementing a pilot project for the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the Issyk-Kul region.

«The facility is located in the Ton district, Kok-Moinok-1. Reconnaissance activities were carried out and a wind measurement mast was installed. By the end of the year, Rosatom will complete the design documentation. And from the beginning of 2025 we will be ready to start construction work,” said Dmitri Konstantinov.

The 1 gigawatt agreement is a continuation of this work. Rosatom has sites in the Batken region where it plans to build a station of up to 80 megawatts. There is also a site in the Naryn region.

«Kyrgyzstan is not the windiest country. But there is still wind. We are ready to build renewable energy facilities here. It is important to note that Kyrgyzstan has an electricity shortage. We need projects here and now. And wind and solar projects are fast. They have the least impact on the environment. They have their own characteristics, so these projects are a complement, but not the basis of the energy system. The basis is thermal, nuclear and gaseous energy. You still need to work on the foundation. That is why we are also working with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic on a nuclear power plant project. Kyrgyzstan needs this project,” concluded Dmitri Konstantinov.