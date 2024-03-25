Endesa will build its largest photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant with battery storage in the Canary Islands at the Barranco de Tirajana plant

The eight hectares that the facility will occupy will be capable of supplying more than three thousand homes and will be on the free land within the Barranco de Tirajana Power Plant.

The eligible investment amounts to 11.5 million euros, of which 5.6 million correspond to the Next Generation funds of the European Union.

The solar park will avoid the emission of 1,874 tons of CO2, which is equivalent to planting about 94 thousand trees or a 74-hectare forest.

The facility, which will use 15,000 state-of-the-art photovoltaic modules, will have a battery storage capacity of 10.37 MWh

Enel Green Power Spain, the renewable energy subsidiary of Endesa, will build the largest solar energy plant with battery storage in the Canary Islands, on free land within the Barranco de Tirajana power plant, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, with an investment of about 11.5 million euros and with an installed power of 9.3 MW, which would be equivalent, in terms of energy production, to the average consumption of more than three thousand homes and about 7,500 people.

The El Matorral photovoltaic plant, which should be operational at the latest at the beginning of 2026, will be built on an area of about eight hectares of land, approximately equivalent to eight football fields, and will use the latest technology available on the market and will have 15,000 latest generation photovoltaic modules.

This solar energy enclave of El Matorral will allow, when fully operational, the saving of emissions of 1,874.5 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, or in other words, an impact similar to planting almost 94 thousand trees or a forest of 74 hectares of surface.

The new plant, which is in the phases prior to the opening of the work, has a subsidy through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union, through the Next Generation funds, with 5,691,261.23 euros. Thanks to this, Endesa in the Canary Islands joins the other Spanish communities where the company already has similar facilities that exceed 600 MW of production in total.Currently, Endesa is working on the preliminary procedures, once the authorization has been granted, which will lead to the construction of the civil works, as well as the provision of essential equipment and critical supplies. The project will also include environmental measures to minimize the impact on the environment, such as the integration of the available anthropized lands within the Barranco de Tirajana Power Plant and the implementation of topographical corrections to prevent soil erosion. Employment generationOnce this phase is completed, the park will be installed with a post driving machine, which will lead to the next one where the installation of the structures and the 15,000 photovoltaic modules will be completed. Once these activities have been completed, it is time for the electrical installation and commissioning in different phases of testing and commissioning. The different phases of construction of the park will provide direct and indirect employment to around twenty workers.Likewise, in parallel with this last phase, important garden areas with native plants will be incorporated into the environment, which will provide the protection and improvement of ecosystems with a notable vegetal screen. All measures are aimed at the recovery of land transformed for decades by intense human activity.Endesa, through its subsidiary Enel Green Power Spain, is advancing with the construction of this plant with the objective of completely decarbonizing the Canary Islands by 2040. The company is committed to the union of tradition and innovation, and to share and not compete for land use. In this sense, the company will continue to develop new renewable facilities, in which the one in El Matorral joins the 23 new projects that Endesa is building in Spain. At the state level, the company was able to generate its first TWh of solar production with the 25 parks that are already operational in July 2022, and currently it already exceeds five TWh.Endesa is a leading electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. In addition, it is the second gas operator in the Spanish market. Develops an integrated electricity generation, distribution and marketing business. It also offers electric mobility services, where it is one of the main charging point operators in Spain, and, through the Endesa X brand, value-added services aimed at the electrification of energy uses in homes, companies, industries and Public administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs and, as such, decisively promotes the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power Spain, the digitalization of networks through e-distribution, and Corporate Social Responsibility. In this last area we also act from the Endesa Foundation. Our human team totals around 9,000 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.