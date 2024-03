Expansion of onshore wind energy: RWE secures 800 megawatts of capacity from Nordex

On the occasion of the WindEurope conference in Bilbao, RWE and Nordex signed a multi-year contract for the supply of wind turbines with a total capacity of 800 megawatts (MW). Over the next two and a half years, RWE will purchase around 120 wind turbines from Nordex for its European markets. Both companies have many years of cooperation: RWE already operates 53 wind farms with Nordex wind turbines in seven countries.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “We have announced that we will further accelerate our expansion: by 2030, we want to increase our installed capacity in the onshore wind sector from the current 8.6 gigawatts to 14 gigawatts. To strengthen our supply chain, we are planning for the long term and relying on strong partners. “This supply agreement with Nordex optimally complements existing contracts and secures us additional capacity to achieve our ambitious growth objectives.”

José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group: “We look forward to further expanding our cooperation with RWE. “Not only have we shared many successful projects with RWE in the past, but we also share the vision of intensely driving the energy transition and thus making a joint contribution to Europe’s energy security.”

RWE builds with Nordex

RWE will mainly use the N163 turbine model with a flexible nominal power of up to 6.8 MW. Deliverables also include the N175 (up to 6.8 MW) and N149 (up to 5.9 MW) models, which can be deployed in RWE’s main markets in Europe if required. In addition, both companies have signed a multi-year services agreement that covers the maintenance and overhaul of onshore wind farms.

The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details.