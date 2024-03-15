BayWa r.e. installs its largest onshore wind farm in Europe in Zaragoza with photovoltaic

The wind power plant is part of the Rueda Sur Cluster, a pioneering project in terms of innovation that combines the simultaneous construction of three wind energy plants (135 MW) and two photovoltaic plants (53 MW), with an installed power of 188 MW. It will be located in the municipalities of Épila, Lumpiaque and Rueda de Jalón, 40 km from Zaragoza, and is expected to come into operation towards the end of 2025.

BayWa r.e., a global company specialized in renewable energy, will begin construction of the Rueda Sur Cluster in the coming days, an emblematic project combining technologies in Spain. It will be made up of two photovoltaic installations with a power of 53 MW along with three other 135 MW wind plants that will be built simultaneously. This is the largest onshore wind installation developed by the company in Europe. BayWa r.e. has developed the project with the help of its local partner CEAR, who will continue to support its development. The project is located in the Zaragoza municipalities of Épila, Lumpiaque and Rueda de Jalón and represents a model to follow for future energy generation initiatives.

Each of the three wind farms consists of 8 Nordex turbines and will have a capacity of 45 MW, for a total of 135 MW of wind energy. For their part, the two photovoltaic solar plants will generate 30 and 23 MW respectively, thus adding 53 MW. Together, the wind and solar farms will generate approximately 475 GWh of green electricity per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 121,000 homes in Spain. The five plants will have a total investment of more than 280 million euros and the energy generated by them will be marketed through a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

BayWa r.e. It will build the projects simultaneously and in the same area using less space to maximize the use of the land. In this way, project development and execution costs are optimized, in addition to ensuring better financing conditions. It is expected that the five plants will be connected towards the end of 2025. This combined construction represents an important milestone for the company, as it is the first project of its kind developed in Spain.

Furthermore, a single connection point to the grid brings together the five generation plants, which represents an ambitious installed capacity, a notable contribution to the country’s energy transition and a considerable reduction in infrastructure costs.

“We are delighted to be able to carry out this project that, for us, sets a precedent in Spain due to its innovative nature, its size and because it is the first we have done with combined technology in our country. Furthermore, another of our objectives is to involve the local community so that the population and the environment can benefit as much as possible from the positive impact of Rueda Sur: promotion of biodiversity, improvement of sustainability and job creation” stated Jorge. Gómez, Project Manager at BayWa r.e.

The company has a positive Environmental Impact Statement, thus confirming that the project is compatible with environmental specifications. Additionally, various environmental measures will be carried out to improve the landscape and biodiversity of the place. Proof of this is the installation of the IdentiFlight bird detection and protection system: this system uses Artificial Intelligence to identify them and take measures so that they do not suffer damage as they pass through the facility. Regarding city councils and other local entities, the company plans to initiate joint actions so that the community can benefit from this project.

Alexander Rothenanger, Global Director of IPP at BayWa r.e., said: “We are excited to further expand our IPP business thanks to Rueda Sur, which helps us get closer to our goal of achieving a total of 2 GW in 2024, and even more. in the future. “Combining different technologies and energy sources for projects like this is always a complex but important challenge, while providing real added value to our varied portfolio.”

Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e. AG, pointed out: “I still remember how, 21 years ago, we launched La Muela, our first wind farm in Spain, with 99 MW. It was a truly pioneering project for the time. I’m proud to see how far we’ve come. I am also confident that new technologies for renewables will continue to optimize, innovate and improve, and I am sure that there is still a lot of untapped potential.”