Tender awarded for wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate

In the recent auction for onshore wind turbines by the Federal Network Agency, RWE was awarded the tender for the Kail wind farm in the Cochem-Zell district (bid deadline 1 February).

Specifically, three wind turbines with a total capacity of 12.9 megawatts (MW) will be erected at the site near the Moselle River, about 50 kilometres south-west of Koblenz. Construction of the Kail wind farm will begin in autumn of this year, with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. Once operational, the wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate will be able to generate enough green electricity to supply around 7,500 households.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “The latest figures confirm the record expansion of renewable energy in Germany. I am delighted that we are making a further contribution to the energy transition in our home market with this wind farm. In Kail, the surrounding communities will also benefit, as we are voluntarily paying 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour produced. In addition to the lease payments for the land, the local communities can expect additional income of up to €60,000 per year.”

Green growth in the German home market

RWE is making good progress in expanding its green portfolio in Germany. The company recently won tenders for two more wind farms with a total capacity of 57 MW. Once commissioned in 2025, the projects in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein will produce enough green electricity to supply around 42,000 households.

RWE is also developing new solar sites. This spring, RWE will start construction of its first photovoltaic plant in Saxony. After its commissioning in autumn 2024, the plant is expected to produce around 21 million kilowatt hours of green electricity per year.

In order to ensure a strong presence in the regional wind and solar business, RWE has nine regional offices throughout Germany in addition to its headquarters in Essen. The company is looking for suitable sites all over Germany to drive the expansion of renewables forward. Interested landowners can find information at www.rwe.com/landverpachten.