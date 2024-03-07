Suzlon secures new 72.45 MW wind order for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited’s 3 MW wind turbines

Supply 23 wind turbines with a nominal power of 3.15 MW each. Wind farm at the client’s premises in Dwarka district of Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 72.45 MW.

A project of this size can provide electricity to ~59 lakh homes and curb ~2.35 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 72.45 MW wind power project to Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 23 Wind Turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and a nominal capacity of 3.15 MW each at the customer’s premises in Dwarka district of Gujarat.

This order is for the higher rated 3.15 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including assembly and commissioning. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce our third order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in just a few months. Juniper Green Energy has been a long-standing player in the renewable energy sector and has constantly worked towards increasing renewable energy installations in the country. Suzlon is proud of the fact that committed customers like Juniper Green Energy continue to choose our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the entire wind energy value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio of world-class products customized for the Indian wind regime are manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem. We deeply appreciate GUVNL for championing sustainable energy in the state in line with progressive policy of Gujarat’s renewable energy. At Suzlon, we are committed to India’s renewable ambitions while staying true to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said, “At Juniper, we are committed to significantly contributing to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, a again, for our “Wind Energy Project. “Suzlon is closely aligned with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited’s ideology of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, made-in-India renewable energy solutions.”

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid energy projects with significant experience in the conceptualization, construction and development of renewable energy assets. The company is part of the AT Group, which has an asset portfolio valued at approximately $2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, etc. The Group has been building utility-scale renewable energy projects in India since 2010 and in the past built and owned Orange Renewable, a 1 GW renewable energy platform.

Juniper Green Energy, headquartered in Delhi NCR, commenced operations in October 2018. The business has seen rapid growth and currently has an operational portfolio of approximately 800 MW with an under-construction capacity of 435 MW and a development pipeline of more of 4 GW of solar, wind and hybrid projects. The company has end-to-end in-house competencies in EPC and O&M services for its renewable projects.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.5 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,300 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.5 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as on 31st December 2023

Suzlon corporate website: www.suzlon.com