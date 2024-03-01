Alter Enersun develops 1,000 MW of photovoltaic and wind power to supply the grid and hydrogen projects in Huelva

Alter Enersun develops 1000 MW of photovoltaic and wind energy to supply the grid and hydrogen projects in Huelva

The projects will provide renewable energy on a self-consumption basis without surpluses, will require an investment of around 700 million euros and will be built between 2023 and 2028.

The plan includes the construction of a total of 10 photovoltaic plants and 1 wind farm in the municipalities of Huelva and Villanueva de Castillejos.

It will generate around 2,000 jobs during the construction of the facilities and 100 direct and indirect jobs during operation.

Alter Enersun, a leading company in the renewable energy sector, has reached land agreements for the development of 4 renewable energy production plants of 1,000 megawatts using photovoltaic and wind technology.

The Huelva La Luz project is under construction and is made up of a set of 8 photovoltaic plants (Luz I, II, III, IV, V, VI VII and VIII), located in Huelva, specifically in the La Carrascosa area. The project will be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and will have a power of 263 MWp and an estimated production of 537 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the energy consumed by 154,000 homes.

La Luz Project under construction

Huelva La Luz represents an investment of 160 million euros. It will generate between 450 and 500 jobs during its construction and 20 jobs during operation. In addition, it will save a total of 507,000 tons of CO2 each year, compared to conventional coal. The Huelva La Luz project will come into operation in July 2024.

Along with this project, Alter Enersun is developing Puerto La Luz, a photovoltaic installation to supply renewable energy to green hydrogen plants. Puerto La Luz will involve an investment of 100 million euros and will be built on the port lands, with a fixed structure and will have a power of up to 200 MW, so it will produce 360 Gwh.

At this time the study of fauna and birds has been completed. It is waiting to receive environmental and administrative authorization from the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO). The project has received urban compatibility from the Huelva City Council.

During the construction and operation phase, both projects will generate a significant impact on the tax base of the city of Huelva to which they will contribute through the building license fee and the property benefit, the real estate tax (IBI) and the of economic activities (IAE).

The Huelva La Luz and Puerto La Luz projects will be added to the 50 MW photovoltaic plant called Huelva 2021, which already operates in the city and which represents a total investment of more than 400 million euros and a photovoltaic power of more than 500 MW .

The mayor of Huelva, Pilar Miranda, has been “satisfied with the determined commitment of a company like Alter Enersun for our city and its province. The different projects underway confirm that Huelva is a preferred destination for investors due to its strategic position as the capital of the current energy revolution.” In addition, Miranda also states that the City Council “thus consolidates its role as a driver of wealth for the city and engine of Huelva’s economic development thanks to an effective, simplified and digitalized management model. The new clean and sustainable industry will allow us to generate employment, prosperity and wealth for the people of Huelva.”

Alter Enersun begins its activity in Villanueva de los Castillejos

With the aim of supplying renewable energy to the green hydrogen projects that will be built in the port of Huelva, Alter Enersun is developing the V. de los Castillejos Solar I project of 450 MW of power, which will involve an approximate investment of 290 million euros and will produce more than 900 GWh of energy per year.

Likewise, Alter Enersun will develop V. de los Castillejos Eólico I, which will be the first wind farm built in Andalusia with an estimated power of 100 MW distributed in 17 positions and will produce 300 GWh of electricity for which an approximate investment of 130 millions.

In the construction of the photovoltaic plant and the wind farm, up to 1,000 people are expected to work in the construction phase.