GCL SI secures 550 MW photovoltaic module deal with SJVN in India

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) has landed a substantial deal for supplying 550 MW of photovoltaic solar modules to SJVN Green Energy Limited (SJVN), a state-owned renewable energy developer in India.

Following a recent 1.1GW collaboration with another Indian power giant, this new agreement underscores GCL SI’s growing presence in the Indian solar market.

The solar modules will be used in SJVN’s solar parks in Gujarat and Maharashtra. GCL SI commits to delivering the modules within 30 days of finalizing the contract.

Zhang Kun, CEO and Head of Global Marketing at GCL SI, highlights the company’s track record of securing contracts exceeding 2 GW in the past six months. This success is attributed to GCL SI’s focus on delivering high-quality and reliable solar modules, earning recognition from overseas clients.

GCL SI has been on a winning streak since the beginning of the year, securing gigawatt-level contracts, even during the industry’s off-season.

In 2023, the company’s solar module business re-entered the top ten in industry shipments, according to Solarbe Global’s list Top Solar Module Companies for 2023.

