RWE wins the largest number of onshore wind power projects in France’s latest tender

RWE has successfully awarded 8 of the 57 wind projects in the latest bidding round. With an assured capacity of 108.7 MW, the Group is the second largest developer in terms of total awarded wind capacity.

These results build on RWE’s previous success in 2023, when the Group was already in a leading position. These results confirm RWE’s position as an important player in the French market.

The French CRE (Energy Regulatory Commission) has published the results of the latest tender round for onshore wind energy (AO 14), for a selected power of 1,007 MW at an average price of 87.23 euros/MWh.

RWE has become one of the main recipients, winning contracts for 8 projects with a combined capacity of 108.7 MW. This achievement positions the Group as the first company by number of awarded projects and the second promoter by awarded capacity. This latest success confirms the strategy of RWE, which was already one of the most awarded operators in 2023.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe and Australia: “I would like to congratulate all the teams who contributed to RWE’s success. Securing first position in number of awarded projects and second position in awarded capacity once again underlines the strength of our strategy. Our experienced teams are developing world-class projects across France to provide secure, competitive and low-carbon energy solutions. “The energy transition is moving rapidly and RWE plays an important role in driving it forward.”

RWE further diversifies its portfolio

The eight projects funded by RWE are mainly located in the north of France, in the Haute-France and Normandy regions. Initial commissioning is expected in 2025 and should last until 2028.

Since entering the French market at the end of 2020, RWE has successfully brought into operation 185 MW of renewable energy capacity. The company is currently developing more than 1.3 GW of onshore wind projects and nearly 800 MWp of solar projects in France. In addition, RWE is currently participating in all French offshore wind tenders. As a leading figure in the energy transition, the Group is committed to expanding its global green technology capacity to 65 GW by 2030. To achieve this ambitious goal, RWE plans to invest €55 billion between 2024 and the end of the decade.