Wind power Vestas returns to profits with annual net profit of 78 million euros

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems returned to profit in 2023 with a net profit of 78 million euros, the company reported this Wednesday.

Vestas had lost 1,572 million euros last year, its first net loss in an annual balance sheet in a decade, due to the high price of energy and raw materials, but reversed the result thanks to an increase in revenues, lower costs of guarantee and the sale of your transformer business.

The net operating result (ebit) went from a net loss of 1,596 million to a profit of 292 million.

Revenues amounted to 15,382 million, 6% more year-on-year.

The power produced was 11,666 megawatts, 11% less, and the installed power was 12,685 megawatts, 5% less.

The Danish wind energy company expects uncertainty to remain in the sector in 2024 due to the volatile geopolitical situation, but believes that the combination of more installations and higher prices will drive growth in revenue, which could be between 16 billion and 18 billion .