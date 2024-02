Iberdrola at the forefront of PV self-consumption in Spain with close to 200,000 contracts connected to its grid

i-DE, the Iberdrola group’s distribution company, will exceed 197,000 self-consumption contracts connected to its grid in 2023

i-DE, the Iberdrola’s group’s distribution company, will exceed 197,000 self-consumption contracts connected to its grid in 2023, after facilitating the deployment of nearly 105,000 installations; 43,000 more than in 2022. In total, the new connections contribute 1,690 megawatts (MW) of ‘green generation’ to the system. The new contribution is integrated into the low and medium voltage grids – avoiding the emission of more than 296 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

The company, which proactively supports and facilitates access to self-consumption as a source of clean energy generation, has connected an average of 8,750 installations per month – nearly 300 per day. All the autonomous communities have grown at very high rates, reaching an average of 114%, and standing at over 80%. The Madrid and Valencia regions stand out, with 60% of the total between them.

Electricity grids are essential to enable the energy transition, as they are the link between the generation of renewable energy and the consumer – whether an individual or a company. Traditionally, the electricity grid was static and unidirectional; whereas, with new consumption habits, such as self-consumption, it is necessary for the grid to be bidirectional, with communications between all agents.