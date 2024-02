Longi will supply Naturgy with one million modules for photovoltaic projects in Spain

The Chinese photovoltaic module manufacturer Longi and Naturgy have signed a new agreement to supply panels to five of the electricity company’s projects in Spain throughout this year. Longi will ship just over one million modules of its Hi-MO 5 series, with a total production volume of 574 MWp. These bifacial modules feature a 21.3% efficiency rating, along with Longi’s gallium-doped technology, which is designed to reduce light-induced degradation and prolong the modules’ long-term power generation, which It is especially important in the high temperatures and solar irradiation in Spain.

Naturgy plans to install the modules in three regions, specifically, in Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalusia.

Jorge Barredo, general director of Renewables, New Business and Innovation at Naturgy, assures that “the scale of this new agreement with Longi reflects Naturgy’s ambition for renewables in Spain this year. Longi’s solar technology also offers us exceptional performance “Efficient and durable. This is a key factor to develop Spanish photovoltaics and compete with traditional energy sources.”

For his part, David Sánchez Escarti, general director of Longi in Spain and Portugal, states that his company feels “very honored by our long-term partnership with Naturgy, which began in 2018. With Naturgy’s extraordinary renewable track record, “We are proud to expand our cooperation and support these important new projects. These new photovoltaic plants in Spain will showcase the business and technological leadership that we are committed to providing together.”