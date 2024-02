Two Acciona Energía wind farms, protagonists of the first wind ecotourism guide in Spain

ACCIONA Energía’s wind farms ‘El Perdón’, in the Sierra del Perdón (Navarra), and ‘Alto de Abara’, in Coaña (Asturias), are two of the renewable facilities featured in the first Wind Ecotourism Guide published in Spain.

This guide has been promoted by the civic movement ‘Vientos de Futuro’ (‘Winds of the future’), in collaboration with the Spanish Wind Energy Association and the publishing house Planeta, and it has been presented today at the Casa de Fieras in the Retiro Park in Madrid. Participants in the launch event included the General Director of Policies against Depopulation, Ángeles Martín, the guide writer, Mar Ramírez, and representatives of the promoting organizations.

The Wind Ecotourism Guide is part of the ‘Nomads’ collection by GeoPlaneta and is the first of its kind to be published in Spain. It is comprised of a selection of national historical and natural heritage sites across ten rural tours: Cañones del Sil (Ourense), Coaña (Asturias), El Bierzo (León), Huérmeces (Burgos), Medinaceli (Soria), Rueda de Jalón and Borja (Zaragoza), Sierra da Capela (A Coruña), Sierra del Perdón (Navarra), and Terra Alta (Tarragona).

The guide aims to promote the coexistence between the historical and environmental surroundings of the places it passes through, their inhabitants and the green energy facilities located there. ACCIONA Energía’s wind farms featured in the guide are excellent examples of integration with the rural environment where they are located.

The ‘El Perdón’ wind farm was Spain’s first commercial wind farm. It was built in a scenic location in one of the most popular recreational areas near the capital of Navarra. The French Way of St James pilgrimage route also crosses through the wind farm. Pilgrims walking along it are welcomed by a cast iron sculpture with the caption “Where the path of the wind crosses the path of the stars”.

The ‘Alto de Abara’ wind farm, in the Asturian municipality of Coaña, is the main point of the guide’s route along the River Navia and Mount Jarrio, a natural viewpoint over the Asturian coastline. Surrounded by pastureland, this area is famous for its handmade cheeses, slate architecture and hórreos (raised granaries), as well as for its striking concentration of hillfort settlements.

These two facilities, owned by ACCIONA Energía, have been included in the Wind Ecotourism Guide as a result of the company’s efforts to integrate its renewable energy projects into the rural areas where they are located, helping to generate a positive impact on the surrounding environment.

