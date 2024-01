Naturgy doubles photovoltaic (PV) self-consumption in its electrical network and already exceeds 38,000 connections

UFD, the Naturgy Group’s electricity distributor, has exceeded 38,000 self-consumption installations in its electrical network after doubling the number of connections made in its network in 2023. This figure of self-consumption already operational adds up to a power of 950 MW and represents an important milestone for the company in its commitment to the energy transition.

This record illustrates Naturgy’s commitment to facilitating and promoting the deployment of this technology among its clients. In 2023 alone, UFD has facilitated connection to more than 20,600 self-consumption points, which represents a rate of more than 1,700 new connections each month.

Madrid is the region that concentrates the highest number of self-consumptions in the Naturgy distribution network, 38% of them, followed by Castilla-La Mancha, with 33%.

UFD is managing connection requests according to the processes defined by regulatory agencies and is working closely with them to expedite deadlines. In 2023, the average time for activating self-consumption, from the moment the request is received from the marketer, is approximately 3.97 days, below the limit of 5 days established by the regulations.

In addition, UFD offers its clients advice and information in a transparent manner through its website (www.ufd.es) to help them manage the procedure through tutorials that guide them and describe the procedure and documentation to be delivered. .

UFD in figures

UFD is present in Madrid, Galicia and Castilla-La Mancha, where it is the largest electricity distributor, and in Castilla y León. Currently, it serves almost 3.8 million supply points through a network of 120,000 kilometers of high, medium and low voltage lines, maintaining and operating the networks with the commitment to guarantee service in conditions of efficiency, safety and quality.

The Naturgy electricity distributor maintains a strong commitment to society and the economic development of the territories where it is present, through its important contribution to the regional economy, always with sustainability and the environment as basic pillars for the creation of value. economic, environmental and social in the short and long term.