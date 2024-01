Opengy builds the first photovoltaic (PV) plant with grid connection in the Community of Madrid

Opengy builds the first ground-based photovoltaic plant with grid connection in the Community of Madrid

Opengy has begun the construction of the first ground-based photovoltaic plant with connection to the authorized grid and under construction in the history of the Community of Madrid, once the processing was completed last December, the company reported.

Opengy and Nexer are the builder and promoter of the Neosol project, a 10 megawatt (MWp) photovoltaic plant on an area of 10 hectares in Villanueva del Pardillo.

The installation of a total of 14,588 photovoltaic modules is planned, which will generate an average of 16,822 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, thus making it possible to supply renewable energy to some 4,800 homes and avoiding the emission of 4,500 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Furthermore, this project aligns with the objectives established in the recently approved Energy, Climate and Air Strategy of the Community of Madrid, by promoting decarbonization by implementing renewable energy production, in this case solar photovoltaic.

The CEO of Opengy, Manuel de Castro, showed his “satisfaction” for participating in this “new milestone” and highlighted that Neosol will generate “clean, price-competitive energy for the area, which will turn it into a potential industrial attraction pole.” , as it can be used through a self-consumption configuration or energy community”.

“Projects like this contribute to the greater economic development of the area and the Community of Madrid, promoting the competitiveness of companies that want to settle here, while supporting sustainable development,” he said.