China provides more than half of the world’s additional wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2023

A total of 510 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity will be installed worldwide in 2023, with China contributing more than 50 percent, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said Thursday.

China has become an indispensable force to drive the development of clean energy globally, ANE official Pan Huimin said at a press conference.

The briefing was held on the eve of the first International Clean Energy Day, established by the United Nations to be commemorated annually on January 26.

Investment in clean energy abroad by Chinese companies has spread to major countries and regions, covering wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric energy, Pan said.

(231117) — SHIQIAN, Nov. 17, 2023 (Xinhua) — This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows the Dingdongpo wind power-photovoltaic project in Shiqian County of Tongren City, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. With a combined power-generating capacity of 100,100 kilowatts, the Dingdongpo wind power-photovoltaic project has been successfully connected to the grid. Shiqian County has stepped up in utilization of green energy by leveraging its advantage in high altitude. The total installed wind power generating capacity in the county now stands at approximately 1.5 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

On the basis of mutual benefit and shared gains, Chinese investments in this field have supported local low-carbon growth efforts, the official added.

China continues to promote technological and product innovation and actively integrates into the global clean energy industrial chain, according to Pan.

China’s wind and photovoltaic energy products have been exported to more than 200 countries and regions, which has partly helped greatly reduce power generation costs over the past 10 years, she said.

Pan confirmed that China welcomes foreign companies to invest and do business in the country and is ready to join forces to promote the global transition to clean energy.