OHLA is awarded a new photovoltaic plant in Spain for more than 45 million euros

OHLA expands its clean energy portfolio. The company adds a new renewable contract after contracting the construction, start-up and operation of a new photovoltaic plant in Castilla y León, for an amount of more than 45 million euros.

Over the last twelve months, the company has been awarded different contracts in Spain in the field of renewable energies for a combined amount of nearly 250 million euros and a total installed power of 800 MW.

In the case of the new contracted plant, it will be made up of 160,000 photovoltaic modules and will have an installed power of 100 MW. This power will generate more than 180,000 MWh/year of 100% clean energy, which could supply approximately 20,000 homes and thus avoid the emission of approximately 160,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Promotion of local employment

The construction of the plant contemplates the integration of various measures for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems, especially the species of greatest interest in the environment such as great bustard, red kite, curlew, little bustard, lesser kestrel, Montagu’s harrier, and marsh harrier. and short-eared owl. Likewise, measures will be carried out to minimize the visual impact, through the planting of native tree and shrub species throughout its perimeter.

The project will also help drive economic development in the region, as the facility is expected to generate approximately 300 jobs during the construction phase.

2,300 MW managed in clean energy

OHLA has more than 30 renewable energy projects in its portfolio in Europe, America and Asia. In total, they have an installed power of 2,300 MW, which would allow them to supply one million homes per year.

In Spain, where it already has close to 1,800 MW, the company was recently awarded the construction of two photovoltaic plants in Seville, with a combined power of 87 MW, a photovoltaic plant in Badajoz of 130 MW, one in Mérida of 105 MW and another in Zaragoza of 125 MW.

in Spain for more than 45 million euros

OHLA expands its clean energy portfolio. The company adds a new renewable contract after contracting the construction, start-up and operation of a new photovoltaic plant in Castilla y León, for an amount of more than 45 million euros.

Over the last twelve months, the company has been awarded different contracts in Spain in the field of renewable energies for a combined amount of nearly 250 million euros and a total installed power of 800 MW.

In the case of the new contracted plant, it will be made up of 160,000 photovoltaic modules and will have an installed power of 100 MW. This power will generate more than 180,000 MWh/year of 100% clean energy, which could supply approximately 20,000 homes and thus avoid the emission of approximately 160,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Promotion of local employment

The construction of the plant contemplates the integration of various measures for the conservation of the diversity of ecosystems, especially the species of greatest interest in the environment such as great bustard, red kite, curlew, little bustard, lesser kestrel, Montagu’s harrier, and marsh harrier. and short-eared owl. Likewise, measures will be carried out to minimize the visual impact, through the planting of native tree and shrub species throughout its perimeter.

The project will also help drive economic development in the region, as the facility is expected to generate approximately 300 jobs during the construction phase.

2,300 MW managed in clean energy

OHLA has more than 30 renewable energy projects in its portfolio in Europe, America and Asia. In total, they have an installed power of 2,300 MW, which would allow them to supply one million homes per year.

In Spain, where it already has close to 1,800 MW, the company was recently awarded the construction of two photovoltaic plants in Seville, with a combined power of 87 MW, a photovoltaic plant in Badajoz of 130 MW, one in Mérida of 105 MW and another in Zaragoza of 125 MW.