Eni enters floating offshore wind energy in Spain

Plenitude, controlled by Italian energy company Eni, has signed a strategic partnership with BlueFloat Energy and Sener Renewable Investments to accelerate the development of offshore wind projects in Spain.

According to Plenitude, this collaboration strengthens the existing joint venture between BlueFloat Energy and Sener Renewable Investments. Together, they have a combined portfolio of approximately 1.25 GW of floating offshore wind projects in Galicia’s Parque Nordés, Catalonia’s Tramuntana Park and Tarahal Park off the Canary Islands.

In Spain, Plenitude manages 430 MW of operational solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy, with 1 GW under construction and more than 2 GW in different phases of development. The company also operates an extensive network of electric vehicle charging stations, serving more than 300,000 customers nationwide. The company brings to the collaboration a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040.

“Thanks to this agreement, we strengthen our offshore wind portfolio and our commitment to the renewable sector in Spain. “We are delighted to begin this collaboration with BlueFloat and Sener Renewable Investments to contribute to the country’s energy transition process, through an innovative and high-potential technological solution such as floating offshore wind,” said Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude.

“The three companies share a clear commitment to implementing offshore wind projects in Spain in a sustainable and equitable manner, seeking their environmental, social and economic compatibility and integration at a local and regional level,” added Miguel Domingo, general director of Sener Inversiones Renovables.