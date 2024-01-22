ENGIE inaugurates a 72 MW photovoltaic park in the Sevillian town of Huévar del Aljarafe

ENGIE, a world-leading company in energy and low-carbon services, today inaugurated its new photovoltaic park in Huévar del Aljarafe, Seville. With a capacity of 72 megawatts (MW) and an investment of close to 40 million euros, this project consolidates ENGIE’s commitment to Andalusia and the transition towards a sustainable energy model.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines of the Government of Andalusia, Jorge Paradela, the Secretary General of Energy of the Government of Andalusia, Manuel Larrasa, and the CEO of ENGIE in Spain, Loreto Ordóñez, among others. representatives. During his visit to the renewable facility, Paradela highlighted the importance of this project for the region and its contribution to the economic and environmental boost.

The photovoltaic park is made up of two plants of 36 MW each, covering a total area of 150 hectares – equivalent to approximately 150 football fields – and will mean savings of nearly 30,000 tons of CO2 per year. Likewise, the development of infrastructure has led to the creation of approximately 350 jobs. during the construction phase

In this renewable project, ENGIE has deployed its proven experience in the development of renewable energy projects, as well as its comprehensive approach, covering all links in the value chain. The company acts as an investor, developer, builder, asset and energy manager, including its long-term sale (PPA) to the end customer, in addition to its high specialization in facility operation and maintenance tasks.

“Andalusia has all the factors to have a competitive advantage in the energy transition, including abundant natural resources, specialized knowledge and solar irradiation 13% higher than the Spanish average. From the Andalusian Government we are fully committed, positioning Andalusia as one of the best places to produce renewable energy and use it as a lever for the industrial development of the region, also making economic development and environmental protection compatible,” says Jorge Paradela, counselor. of Industry, Energy and Mines of the Junta de Andalucía.

“Andalusia is a strategic region for ENGIE, as evidenced by the numerous renewable energy projects in which the company has participated in recent years. The transition towards renewable energies is not only a necessity in environmental terms, but also an opportunity to generate employment and boost the local economy,” said Loreto Ordóñez, CEO of ENGIE in Spain. “At ENGIE we are committed to contributing to the decarbonization of the economy, and we will continue to work closely with local communities, authorities and all our stakeholders to promote innovative initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. ”.

The firm growth of ENGIE in Spain in renewable energies has been a success that has been consolidated in recent years. The company’s strategy is based on two levers: its own energy production through the development of renewable energies and the offer of solutions that reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions. The Group already has an installed capacity of 1,600 MW in the country with 1,400 MW wind, 136 MW photovoltaic and 65 MW hydroelectric.

In the case of Andalusia, ENGIE is present with initiatives aligned with its objective of contributing to the decarbonization of the economy through highly specialized and adapted proposals. Among others, in 2023 the company acquired a portfolio of 182 MW renewable projects from Greenalia in Galicia and Andalusia that are scheduled to come into operation during 2025. On the other hand, last October, ENGIE inaugurated, together with HEINEKEN Spain, the solar thermal plant of largest industrial use in Europe. The plant, built on the grounds of the brewery’s factory in Seville, has a power of 30 MW, a storage capacity of 68 MWh and a surface area of 8 hectares. This is a completely pioneering innovation in our country, in which ENGIE has been responsible for the design, installation, management, maintenance and financing. In this case, the initiative is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and managed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE).

With the launch of this photovoltaic park, ENGIE reaffirms its commitment to promoting projects in Andalusia and its leadership in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future committed to the environment.