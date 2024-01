NTPC REL Initiates Bidding for 1200 MW Khavda Solar Project’s Photovoltaic Module Supply

The comprehensive scope of work for this package includes the manufacturing, supply, packing, forwarding, and transportation of open category crystalline solar PV modules.

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has commenced the bidding process for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules for the ambitious 1200 MW Khavda Solar Project in the North Block. The bidding approach involves two stages, starting with the Techno-Commercial Bid (Stage-I) and followed by the Price Bid (Stage-II).

The comprehensive scope of work for this package includes the manufacturing, supply, packing, forwarding, and transportation of open category crystalline solar PV modules.

The project DC capacity for the Khavda RE Park is 1515 MWp (378.75 MWp * 4 Blocks) and the type of PV module is Bi-facial module with a minimum wattage of 540 Wp.

NTPC REL aims to fund this significant project through a combination of its own resources and borrowings.

Interested bidders can download the bidding documents until February 9, 2024. A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for February 12, 2024, marking the last date for prospective bidders to submit queries. Stage-I Bids are to be received until March 5, 2024, followed by the opening of Stage-I Bids at 15:30 HRS (IST) on the same day. Further details regarding the submission of Stage-II Bids and the opening of Price Bids will be notified later.

The bidding documents are priced at INR 22,500 for Indian bidders and USD 500 for foreign bidders. All bids must be accompanied by a ‘Bid Security Declaration’ as specified in the bidding documents.

As per the technical criteria, the bidder is required to have a proven track record in supplying Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) Modules or Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) cells, with a cumulative capacity of 40 MWp or above. Crucially, at least one of these supply orders should demonstrate a capacity of 10 MWp or more. This criterion is applicable up to the date of the Techno-commercial Bid opening.