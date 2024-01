Ingeteam reinforces its commitment to environmental transparency with the calculation of the carbon footprint for its photovoltaic and battery inverters.

The Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) is an environmental indicator that aims to reflect the total greenhouse gases emitted by direct or indirect effect of the product. The PCF is calculated from the CO2 footprints of the raw materials, plus the CO2 footprints of the production processes involved, each weighted with the efficiency factors from raw material to finished product.

Ingeteam’s commitment to environmental transparency in the development of its products is reinforced by quantifying their environmental impact. Along these lines, Ingeteam and Grunver Sustainability have worked on the process of compiling life cycle data for the C Series central inverter for large photovoltaic and battery plants, and also for its hybrid inverter aimed at residential systems: INGECON SUN STORAGE 1Play. In both cases, data processing has been carried out to obtain the calculation and verification of the carbon footprint.

This study has a cradle-to-grave scope, i.e. the environmental impact has been calculated from the extraction of raw materials to the end-of-life management of the product. More specifically, among all the parameters obtained, the study reveals a carbon footprint of 1.81E+05 kg CO2 equivalent for the central inverter and 1.48E+03 kg CO2 equivalent for the hybrid inverter for residential systems.

The study was conducted according to ISO standards UNE EN ISO 14067:2019 and PCR for electric and electrical products and systems EPD Italy 007 (Rev. 3.0) and PCR ParU for Power Inverters: EPD Italy 032 of the EPD Italy type III eco-labeling system.

At the end of 2023 one of its new electric vehicle chargers, the RAPID 120/180, designed and manufactured by Ingeteam, became the first Ingeteam product to have the Environmental Declaration under the Product Category Rules of the PEP Eco Passport Program.