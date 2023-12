Vestas sells its 656 MW wind power portfolio in Italy to PLT Energia

Vestas has sold a 656 MW wind portfolio to Italian renewable energy producer PLT Energia, one of Vestas’ oldest customers. The transaction of the projects developed by Vestas shows the company’s commitment to increasing the volume of viable wind projects in the industry and attracting more investments in renewable energy in strategic markets such as Italy.

“We are proud to have closed this agreement with Vestas, a world-leading operator in wind turbines with whom we have been collaborating for years, with great satisfaction, in the creation of wind energy plants,” says the president of the PLT holding, Pierluigi. Tortora.

“It is a pleasure to do business with a solvent and capable partner like PLT Energia that will continue to invest in the development of these projects, designed for Vestas technology. Vestas Development will continue its efforts to create a high-quality pipeline in Italy,” says Íñigo Sabater, Senior Vice President Development EMEA & LATAM. “This is an important milestone in our project development efforts and underlines how we can leverage our development portfolio to strengthen collaboration with Vestas customers.”

In the context of the acquisition process, Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vestas, while L&B acted as its legal advisor. BonelliErede acted as legal advisor and Fichtner as technical advisor to PLT Energia.

“With this strategic transaction, PLT Energia continues its growth plans in Italy, Europe and the United States with a portfolio under construction and advanced development of more than 3 GW,” comments PLT Energia CEO Stefano Marulli.

Vestas Development has around 30 GW of wind capacity in the pipeline and has already secured more than 6.5 GW of firm projects from development activities. By developing new renewable energy assets, Vestas helps accelerate the transition to clean energy while bringing significant benefits to local communities, through the creation of green jobs and economic development.