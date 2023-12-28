Suzlon secures order for 300 MW of 3 MW wind turbines from Apraava Energy Private Limited

Supply 100 wind turbines of 3 MW nominal power each. Wind farm at the client’s premises in Karnataka, with a total installed capacity of 300 MW. Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 300 MW wind power project to Apraava Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 100 wind turbines (WTG) with a hybrid lattice tubular tower (HLT) and a nominal capacity of 3 MW each at the customer’s premises in the state of Karnataka.

This order is for the higher rated 3 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice President, Suzlon Group, said: “Apraava has been a regular customer for us for a long time and we are delighted to partner with them again. As India’s renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, We are honored to help renowned renewable energy companies. Energy companies deliver on their green energy portfolios. We are highly encouraged by the enabling political environment, strong government will and an enthusiastic industry response to renewable energy in “Suzlon’s comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customized for the Indian wind regime, will be instrumental in driving increased India’s renewable energy capabilities in line with our national objectives.”

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “Every repeat customer is a validation of our technology and service prowess. I am grateful that Apraava Energy has reaffirmed its faith in us and chosen us again for this crucial project in Karnataka. The project itself is a part of the SECI auction (tranche XIV), the electricity generated from this project will be used to support Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) to increase the reach of renewable energy in the country. “Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem, which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, CEO of Apraava Energy, said: “We are committed to contributing to India’s energy transition goals and are on an exciting growth journey to expand our green footprint across the country. Apraava is pleased to partner with “Suzlon to construct our newly secured wind project in Karnataka, in line with the highest operational standards. We look forward to a continued partnership with Suzlon, benefiting from their expertise, rich experience and best-in-class indigenous solutions.”

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

Apraava Energy is an integrated energy solutions provider, jointly owned by the CLP Group, one of Asia’s largest investor-owned electricity companies, and the Caisse de dépôt et position du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group. Founded in 2002, Apraava has grown from a single-asset company to a forward-thinking, climate-conscious organization. Its portfolio comprises 3,150 MW of installed capacity including 1,176 MW of wind power projects and 250 MW of solar power projects, a 1,320 MW coal-fired supercritical power plant and two power transmission assets spread across 11 states. We forayed into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in 2023 after winning contracts to install around three million smart meters in the states of Assam and Gujarat.

Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading renewable energy solutions providers with ~20.3 GW* of installed wind power capacity in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; The Group consists of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with internal research and development (R&D) centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India