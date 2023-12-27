Suzlon secures new order for 100.8 MW of wind power for 32 3 MW wind turbines

To supply 32 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. Wind farm with a total installed capacity of 100.8 MW to be completed in Karnataka

Electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Commercial and Industrial (C&I)customers. A project of this size can provide electricity to ~77 thousand households and curb ~3.02 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company. Suzlon will install 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Karnataka.

This is the repeat order from the customer for the company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144- 140m from the 3 MW series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to partner again with the leading Nordic Energy Company. As India’s renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honored to welcome reputed global companies to the Indian market and stand committed to partnering with them every step of the way. A visionary policy environment, a robust domestic market and thriving local supply chain makes India an extremely lucrative renewable energy market for investors and utilities. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customized for the Indian wind regime and 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “A repeat order is always special, and we are happy to announce our second order with the leading Nordic Energy company within a span of a few months. In line with our customer-first approach, this order demonstrates trust in the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. Targeting the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, this order will help in expanding the reach of renewable energy and drive India’s net-zero targets. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Suzlon wind turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.